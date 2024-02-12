Mahama fixed ‘dumsor’ - NDC refutes Bawumia's claims

Politics of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, recently claimed that the current government under President Akufo-Addo has resolved the power crisis (dumsor) that plagued the country in previous years.



The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) attributed this success to a deliberate and decisive government program that also addressed issues such as the economy, healthcare, education, social protection, industrialization, youth unemployment, and agriculture.



However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has contested these claims and urged the public to disregard them.



In a press statement, the NDC insisted that the power crisis was actually resolved during the tenure of former President John Mahama, who they praised for his vision and experience as a "nation-builder."



According to the NDC, Mahama not only accepted responsibility for the issue but also promised to fix it. By 2016, they claim he had comprehensively resolved the power crisis and eliminated load shedding.