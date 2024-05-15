Mahama promises to use Artificial Intelligence to combat galamsey

Politics of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has outlined plans to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in the fight against illegal small-scale mining, commonly known as 'galamsey.'



During the '3rd Annual Transformational Dialogue on Small-scale Mining' hosted by the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani, Mahama emphasized the pressing need for technological advancements to address the challenges posed by illegal mining activities.



Illegal mining has emerged as a significant concern for the government, prompting widespread apprehension about its adverse effects.



Speaking at the event on Wednesday, May 15, the former President underscored the importance of leveraging technology to enhance monitoring efforts in the small-scale mining sector and mitigate its environmental impact.



Mahama outlined plans to introduce AI-driven solutions to identify and monitor small-scale mining operations, track excavators, and establish geo-fences around mining concessions to prevent unauthorized activities, particularly in ecologically sensitive areas such as water bodies.



The proposed initiative seeks to bolster coordinated surveillance and regulation of mining activities, fostering sustainable mining practices and environmental conservation efforts.