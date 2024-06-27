Mount the witness box if you are not scared – Jakpa dares Godfred Dame

General News of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

In the ongoing ambulance procurement trial, Richard Jakpa, the third accused, alleged that Attorney-General Godfred Dame is avoiding cross-examination on claims Jakpa made against him.



Jakpa challenged Dame to testify under oath if he was not fearful. During proceedings, Jakpa's supposed dismissal letter from the Ghana Armed Forces was admitted into evidence despite his lawyers' opposition.



Deputy A-G Alfred Tuah-Yeboah introduced the letter to assess Jakpa's character and involvement in the case.



Jakpa accused the A-G of avoiding questions about the letter, calling it a mischievous tactic to obscure its true context.