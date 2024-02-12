Togbe Afede considered as potential NDC vice presidential candidate

Politics of Monday, 12 February 2024

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, is reportedly being considered as a potential vice presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2024 elections.



Ivan Tsidi Akrobortu, the lead advocate for the Change Makers Forum, a group of professionals aligned to the center-left political orientation seeking to affect leadership with advocacy, has emphasised the seriousness and potential impact of the NDC's choice of running mate, per a Graphic online report.



He has urged John Mahama to consider Togbe Afede, who he believes can bring his expertise in finance, economy, banking, and entrepreneurship to bear on the country’s economic management.



The group believes that Togbe Afede is the ideal choice for the NDC flag bearer.



They believe that Togbe Afede can navigate current and future challenges, avoid a repeat of past economic struggles, and contribute to economic growth.



Additionally, the group deems that the running mate, as a potential acting President, should have a strong bond with the flag bearer, be capable of understanding the President's mindset, provide honest feedback based on data and facts, and analyze government policies effectively.



Insiders within the party have suggested that the NDC's presidential candidate is likely to maintain Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as their choice for the upcoming election. The Central Region, which has historically played a crucial role in determining presidential outcomes, is the professor's place of origin.



The professor's candidacy was further bolstered when Joyce Bawa Mogtari, a special assistant to the NDC flag bearer, proposed the selection of a female running mate for the 2024 elections.