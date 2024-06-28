2024 Election: NAPO is running mate for Bawumia – Boakye-Danquah

Politics of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has confirmed that Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh has been selected as the running mate for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 general election.



This decision followed a late-night discussion between Vice President Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo.



Boakye-Danquah stated that the choice would be presented to the National Executive Council (NEC) for approval before an official announcement.



Political expert Prof. Kobby Mensah, however, expressed doubts about Opoku-Prempeh's ability to garner national support, citing potential issues with appealing to swing regions.