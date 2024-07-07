2024 election: Former Presbyterian Moderator urges Ghanaians to elect competent and sincere leaders

Politics of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The immediate past Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Very Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, has stressed the importance of electing a competent and sincere leader in the upcoming December 7, 2024, elections.



He urged voters to scrutinize the history of presidential aspirants and to avoid candidates who lack integrity and ability.



Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong emphasized the strength of Ghana’s cultural diversity and urged politicians to refrain from exploiting it.



The six-story Multipurpose Office Complex was named after Rev. Prof. Mante in honor of his contributions to the College and the Church.