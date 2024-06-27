Add Kojo Bonsu to NDC National Campaign Team – Yaw Boagyan Gyan

Politics of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Yaw Boateng Gyan, the former National Organizer of the NDC, has urged the inclusion of former Flagbearer aspirant Kojo Bonsu in the party’s National Campaign Team for the December 7 General elections.



The NDC's campaign team, announced on June 19, includes high-ranking members such as Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Dr. Joseph Yammin, and Sammy Gyamfi.



Gyan emphasized Bonsu’s potential contributions, highlighting his experience and skills in branding, and advocated for his addition to ensure fairness, given that another former aspirant, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, is already on the team.