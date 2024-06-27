Bawumia is best bet for 2024 general elections -Deputy Defence Minister

Politics of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: The Chronicle

Mr. Kofi Amankwa Manu, MP for Atwima Kwanwoma and Deputy Minister for Defence, has urged Ghanaians to vote for Vice President Dr. Mahammud Bawumia in the upcoming elections to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power.



Addressing Aboabo Kesse residents, he highlighted the government's achievements over the past seven years, emphasizing Bawumia's contributions to policy formulation.



Manu asserted that Bawumia, as president, would outperform former president John Dramani Mahama, and encouraged voters to support NPP parliamentary candidates in the December 7, 2024, polls.