Bawumia will be a listening President if elected says UG research guru

Politics of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Dr. George Domfe believes that Vice President Bawumia would be a listening president if elected.



Bawumia's choice of running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, was influenced by the desires of NPP party members, reflecting his responsiveness to the party's constituents.



Dr. Domfe also highlighted the strong support for Dr. Opoku-Prempeh based on research findings.



Additionally, he pointed out the strategic importance of choosing a running mate from the Ashanti Region due to its electoral significance for the NPP.