Delayed policies show parties aren't serious - Political strategist warns

Politics of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Political Marketing Strategist, Professor Kobby Mensah, has expressed concern that the delayed release of policy documents by the NDC and NPP may be perceived as a lack of seriousness.



This sentiment aligns with earlier remarks by Alan Kyerematen, leader of the MFC, who has urged both parties to release their policy documents promptly to demonstrate their commitment to addressing



Read full articleGhana’s pressing issues.



Professor Mensah noted that, in line with Ghana's political tradition, the NDC and NPP typically release their manifestos and policy documents closer to the election period, usually between August and September, despite there being no legal requirement for this timing.



He emphasized the structural importance of political party manifestos, which are essential for shaping a party’s agenda and policies, providing a benchmark for public accountability.



Mensah highlighted that while manifestos are crucial for elections, they often fall short, containing rhetoric and promises that may not be fulfilled, making them more symbolic than substantive.



He praised Alan Kyerematen’s detailed and specific manifesto, which stands out in contrast to the typically vague and general promises found in other Ghanaian political manifestos.



Additionally, Professor Mensah called for a shift in Ghana's political landscape, urging parties to move beyond vague promises and engage citizens with more detailed and actionable policy commitments.



He emphasized that in the era of social media, politicians are increasingly held accountable for their promises, and parties must adapt to this new level of transparency and accountability to maintain credibility and trust with the public.