GHC177m will be released to pay nursing trainee allowances by Thursday – Bawumia

Tuesday, 14 May 2024

In a celebration of this year's International Nurses Day, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced that the government would transfer over GHC177 million within the next seventy-two hours to pay allowances to nursing trainees.



Dr. Bawumia addressed the concerns raised by trainee nurses regarding the delay in receiving their allowances, which they claimed had impacted their practical training. In response, he assured that the Controller and Accountant-General had been instructed to expedite the payment process.



"I wish to assure the nursing trainees that by Thursday this week, the Controller [And Accountant-General] is transferring an amount of GHC177 million to the Ministry of Health to pay the trainee allowances," Dr. Bawumia affirmed.



Additionally, Dr. Bawumia discussed other initiatives aimed at supporting healthcare workers, including providing financial clearance for unposted nurses and offering vehicle waivers. He emphasized the government's commitment to addressing unemployment among nurses and pledged that steps were being taken to resolve the issue.



"I have conferred with the Ministry of Finance, steps are being taken to clear the unemployed nurses and by August that will be done, notwithstanding the backlog, our government has provided the highest recruitment," the Vice President emphasized.