You are here: HomeNews2024 06 25Article 1954334

Politics of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

'Ghana is changing faster than Europe' - Chairman Wontumi

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Chairman Wontumi Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has made a bold assertion that Ghana is developing at a faster rate than Europe.

Speaking at the NPP UK Townhall meeting held at Trinity Baptist Church in Croydon, London, Chairman Wontumi attributed this rapid development to the policies implemented

Read full article