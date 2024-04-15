Ghanaian human rights advocate protests against Anti-LGBTQ+ bill

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Texas Kadir Moro, a Ghanaian human rights advocate, made a bold statement by embarking on a half-naked solo demonstration in Accra against the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill by Parliament, Graphic Online reports.



His demonstration took him through some of the city's principal streets, culminating at the Independence Square.



Moro's protest was driven by a belief in the need for fairness in society's treatment of homosexuals, especially in comparison to the lack of sanctions for adultery and fornication, which are also practiced in the country.



The controversial legislation, passed unanimously by Parliament on February 28, 2024, prohibits lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding in Ghana.



If signed into law by the President, the bill will impose sanctions for engaging in LGBTQ activities, with a minimum sentence of six months and a maximum of three years for those caught in the act of same-sex activities.



Additionally, individuals found guilty of promoting, advocating, or funding LGBTQ activities could face a minimum of three years and a maximum of five years imprisonment.



During his demonstration, Moro carried placards with messages such as "Proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family bill; the pot calling the kettle black", "Send homosexuals to churches and mosques for prayer and deliverance and not the prison for propagation of the act", and "If you fear Ghana will incur the wrath of God because of homosexuality; read Quran verse 17:32 and Leviticus 20:10-12", to emphasize his point.



In his speech, Moro highlighted the societal acceptance of adultery and fornication, suggesting that homosexuals should be treated fairly, just like those who engage in other forms of illicit sexual activities.



Moro's demonstration reflects the ongoing debate in Ghana over LGBTQ rights and the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



While supporters of the bill argue that it upholds traditional Ghanaian values and protects society from what they view as immoral behavior, critics like Moro believe it unfairly targets and discriminates against LGBTQ individuals.



The bill has sparked national and international discussions on human rights, freedom of expression, and the protection of marginalized groups in Ghana.



In response to Moro's demonstration, it remains to be seen how the government and society at large will address the concerns raised by human rights advocates regarding the treatment of LGBTQ individuals.



As Ghana navigates this complex issue, the debate over LGBTQ rights and the broader concept of human rights will continue to shape the country's social and political landscape.