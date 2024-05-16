I'll not allow LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana, It's not our value– Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, has reaffirmed his stance against LGBTQ activities in Ghana, asserting that he will not permit such practices if elected president, despite potential consequences.



Addressing the clergy in Tamale on Thursday, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that LGBTQ activities contradict Ghanaian values and cultural norms, as well as the teachings of both the Bible and the Quran.



"On this matter of LGBTQ, I want to say again without any equivocation that we will not allow it in Ghana. It is not going to be allowed. Our Bible says no, our Quran says no, and our people say no. So no. That is the answer," Dr. Bawumia stated firmly.



He underscored his commitment to upholding traditional values, stating, "No man will be marrying a man, no woman will be marrying a woman. It is not our value. And I will stand firm no matter the consequences."



"We will stand firm on that matter no matter the consequences. We will safeguard our country and we will safeguard our people," he added.