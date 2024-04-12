I believe Akufo-Addo will sign the anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Bawumia's Campaign Spokesperson

Politics of Friday, 12 April 2024

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, speaking on behalf of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, has voiced assurance that President Akufo-Addo will endorse the contentious Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, known as the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.



During an interview on JoyNews' AM Show, he reiterated his belief that once the bill reaches the President's desk, he will sign it into law.



"The President has never said he will not sign the bill. So I believe that he will sign it when it gets to him," he said.



Encouraging constructive criticism of the bill, Aboagye emphasized the importance of refining legislation through public discourse to better serve the nation's interests.



These statements come after Dr. Bawumia's recent declaration of opposition to LGBTQ+ activities during his address to the Muslim community in Kumasi on Eid prayers day. In his speech, Dr. Bawumia firmly rejected LGBTQ+ practices, aligning his stance with Ghana's cultural, religious, and societal norms.