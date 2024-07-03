Incorruptible Mahama has been a victim of fake news sponsored by nation-wrecking NPP – NDC UK

Politics of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Fiifi Asante Mpare, NDC Deputy Communication Officer for the UK and Ireland Chapter, has claimed that former President John Dramani Mahama has been heavily targeted by fake news.



Mpare accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of spreading false accusations to portray Mahama as corrupt. He notes that these tactics were particularly prevalent during the 2016 and 2020 elections.



Despite this, Mahama has been vindicated, with several individuals, including celebrities like Kennedy Agyapong and actor Kwadwo Nkansah (Lil Win), publicly apologizing for spreading falsehoods.



Mpare asserts that Mahama remains incorruptible and resilient against these smear campaigns.