''Intimacy videos on social media'' - More details on suspended Assin Central PC for NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate (PC) Nurein Shiabu Migyimah just ahead of the 2024 elections in Ghana.



Gabriella Tetteh, an NDC Communications Officer for Central Region, discussed the suspension during an interview on Accra-based Hot FM, monitored by Ghanawebbers.



She acknowledged that Migyimah was a formidable candidate, narrowly losing to



MP Kennedy Agyapong by just 5,000 votes in the previous election.



Gabriella Tetteh admitted the party's decision was necessary to expedite investigations into allegations of immoral conduct and anti-party behavior against Migyimah.



"The party necessitated the suspension in order to speed up investigations," she explained.



She described the suspension as a result of "personal issues" among party members in the constituency, which needed to be addressed promptly.



Detailing the ''personal issues'', Gabriella revealed that before Migyimah decided to run for MP, he was living in the USA. Upon returning to Ghana, he discovered that his girlfriend, with whom he had marriage plans, had married the current Constituency Secretary. This rekindled an old relationship between Migyimah and his former girlfriend, leading to further complications.



"Upon his arrival, as the Constituency Secretary as mandated, had to arrange accommodation for Nurein Shiabu Migyimah. This, according to Gabriella, rekindled the former lovers' relationship again."



In 2020, after Migyimah divorced his wife, his former lover reportedly divorced the Constituency Secretary to rekindle her relationship with Migyimah.



Gabriella noted that the situation created confusion within the constituency and was exacerbated by intimate videos and images circulating on social media.



"Some of the immoral acts tagged with the PC included intimate videos and images circulating on social media already," Gabriella stated.



Despite the severity of the allegations, Gabriella argued that the suspension was in line with party policy and was not excessively harsh.



She also refuted claims that Migyimah had impregnated the Constituency Secretary, stressing that such rumors were unfounded.



"The constituency is in a state of confusion," she admitted.



The NDC's Regional Functional Executive Committee has referred Migyimah's case to the Regional Disciplinary Committee for further action, emphasizing the need for swift resolution to maintain party integrity.