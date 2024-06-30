'Let's work for peaceful election without violence, disturbances' - Mahama to Ghanaians

Politics of Sunday, 30 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Mahama has called on Ghanaians to ensure a peaceful 2024 general election.



During his visit to the Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, Mahama expressed gratitude for the Chief Imam's prayers for the NDC and himself.



He emphasized the importance of a violence-free election and asked for continued prayers for a prosperous and peaceful Ghana.



Mahama also expressed hope for the NDC's victory in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, urging unity in building a better Ghana.