Mahama contesting for presidency an insult to the people of Ghana – Dennis Miracles

Politics of Friday, 5 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications lead for the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia campaign, has strongly criticized John Dramani Mahama's candidacy for the 2024 elections, labeling it an insult to Ghanaian voters.



Aboagye accused Mahama of poor performance during his presidency, citing the closure and sale of 300 factories, withdrawal of teacher training allowances, and keeping graduates unemployed.



He contrasted these actions with the current government's achievements in restoring allowances and posting nurses and teachers.



Aboagye argued that Mahama's record on power outages and road construction also disqualifies him from seeking office again.