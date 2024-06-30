Mahama hates Free SHS; He'll cancel it if you vote for him - Nana B warns Ghanaians

Politics of Sunday, 30 June 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

NPP National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye has warned Ghanaians not to trust former President John Dramani Mahama’s pledge to retain the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy if re-elected.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Boakye, also known as "Nana B," accused Mahama and the NDC of consistently opposing Free SHS, which has been a cornerstone of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, benefiting students and easing the financial burden on parents.



He urged Ghanaians to vote against Mahama, claiming his past actions and statements indicated he would abolish the policy.