NAPO has never been Dr. Bawumia’s preferred candidate – Jonathan Asante Otchere

Politics of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: ahotoronline.com

Dr. Jonathan Asante Otchere, a political analyst at Cape Coast University, revealed that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was not Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's preferred choice for NPP running mate in the December elections.



Despite consulting President Akufo-Addo, Bawumia faced pressure to accept Opoku Prempeh, the current Energy Minister, leading to internal party debates about his suitability.



Otchere criticized this decision, citing Opoku Prempeh’s perceived arrogance and contrasting Bawumia's lack of autonomy with previous NPP leaders like Akufo-Addo, who had the freedom to choose their running mates independently.