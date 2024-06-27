NAPO is not only arrogant; he’s disrespectful, ineffective, and cannot contain extreme pressure – M4C, France

Politics of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

Monark Dankwah, communications officer for the Movement for Change’s France chapter, has criticized Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s nomination as the NPP's running mate for the 2024 presidential election, calling it a catastrophic mistake.



Dankwah described Prempeh as disrespectful and arrogant, asserting that his nomination would add no value to the NPP’s ticket.



He recounted a negative personal encounter with Prempeh, questioning his ability to handle pressure.



Dankwah expressed disappointment in the NPP's choice, believing a more competent partner for Dr. Bawumia was needed, and suggested that Prempeh's nomination would benefit the opposition.