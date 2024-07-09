You are here: HomeNews2024 07 09Article 1958732

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NPP grassroots is peeved; ensure you win their love back – Ken Agyapong to NPP

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has urged the NPP leadership to reconcile with disgruntled party members.

Agyapong highlighted the importance of addressing grassroots discontent and preventing voter apathy. He suggested that party appointees who have caused dissatisfaction should apologize and engage with the grassroots.

Advocating for a door-to-door, room-to-room campaign approach, he stressed the need for respect and unity within the party to achieve their goal of breaking the "eight."

