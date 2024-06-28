Pairing NAPO with a ‘Joker’ don’t scare the NDC – Sam Pee Yalley

Politics of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: Ahotor Online

Sam Pee Yalley, President of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professionals Forum, has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for selecting Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as their running mate for the 2024 elections.



Yalley believes that pairing the "arrogant" Opoku Prempeh with the "incompetent" Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will harm the NPP's chances of winning.



During an interview on Ahotor FM, he expressed that Opoku Prempeh’s perceived failures in the Education and Energy Ministries, coupled with widespread discontent with the current government, will not save the NPP from defeat.



Dr. Bawumia recently discussed his running mate choice with President Akufo-Addo, who will be presented to the party’s National Council before an official unveiling.