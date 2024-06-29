Show me a single university that the NPP has constructed from the ground up – Asunafo South MP

Politics of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: ahotoronline.com

Eric Opoku, the MP for Asunafo South Constituency, has claimed that all public universities in Ghana were established by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking on Ahotor FM's 'Yepe Ahunu,' he criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for focusing on renaming existing universities rather than building new ones.



Opoku highlighted the NDC’s dedication to infrastructure, social justice, and national development.



He called the NDC a symbol of hope and transformation under John Dramani Mahama's leadership and urged Ghanaians to vote out the NPP in the upcoming elections to ensure progress and development for all citizens.